A ROAD closure has been temporarily put in place while assessment works are carried out after a blue Ford Fiesta collided with scaffolding around a building in Liskeard’s Pike Street.
No one was injured in the incident, which occurred just before lunch on Monday, May 19.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson confirmed both police and a fire crew were called to the scene.
It is not known how long the road closure will last, but a scaffolding company are due on sight to carry out the necessary safety checks.