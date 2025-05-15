EXPERIENCE a sixties show that's wowing audiences around the world at Sterts Theatre on Friday, July 25.
The Zoots 60s Tribute Show captures the energy and magic of the '60s with polished harmonies, lively instrumentals, and vibrant stage presence.
The show will be arriving in Liskeard to make the whole family bop to the 60s beats that everybody loves.
Favourite hits from the likes of The Beatles, The Stones, The Monkees, The Beach Boys, The Kinks, The Searchers, The Small Faces, The Who, The Drifters, The Isley Brothers, The Four Seasons, Elvis will be performed on the night.
Feel the groove that’s thrilled audiences, and brought the swinging sixties back to audiences.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/sterts/t-xmlqlay