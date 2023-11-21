Following the release of the Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) 2023 water quality report, two regional representatives from Downderry and Plymouth held a sewage protest and information outreach event in Plymouth city centre today.
At the event, Chloe and Marcus provided local residents and visitors with information about the report, gathered opinions on the their 'survey's against sewage' board, and even invited people to play the 'hook a turd' game where participants could win environmental themed prizes.
The SAS water quality report has found 'popular sites for bathing in England fail to meet minimum safety requirements'.
The report has said that '60% of inland bathing spots monitored for SAS over the 2023 bathing season would be classified as 'poor' based on Environment Agency methods'.
Giles Bristow, CEO of Surfers Against Sewage, said: "Yet again, our annual water quality report reveals that complacency and disregard of governments, water companies and regulators towards the health of rivers and coastlines in the UK - and by extension people's health. How much do out blue spaces need to suffocate in sewage before those we elect to keep us safe and protect our environment wake up and smell the s***?"
A total of 3,596 spills were counted within South East Cornwall last year, according to figures from The Rivers Trust – Fowey, Looe, Seaton and the River Tamar were some of the worst affected.