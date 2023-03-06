The town’s Community Forum says both the New Years Eve Fireworks and Christmas Lights teams are needing to recruit new members urgently “otherwise both will be in severe jeopardy”.
Mostly the tasks required are on the fundraising side, but management and admin roles are also needed, said vice chair of the Forum Tim Deakin.
With all the actual physical work done separately by professionals, volunteers who come forward are able to offer as much or as little time as suits, he added.
“We all know how attractive the town is when lit up throughout the festive period, and the grand finale is, of course, the firework display to welcome in the New Year,” says Tim.
“The festivities naturally bring in many welcome visitors but, more importantly, they bring together the town’s residents more than at any other time of year. We must keep these festivities going!
If you have a little spare time you can offer then please contact us.”