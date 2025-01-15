SUPERSTAR chefs Ben Palmer, Fred Alsop and Mike Naidoo have teamed up to host a special gala dinner in aid of a much-loved member of the Looe community.
The fundraising event in aid of Jodi Shepherd, who last year was diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer, is to be held at The Sardine Factory restaurant on Friday, January 31.
Money raised on the night will be used to help fund round two of life-saving cancer treatment for Jodi in Turkey.
An initial appeal saw the Looe community come together to raise £80,000 for Jodi, who responded well to round one of treatment, seeing incredible results. Now, she needs to raise further funds for her second round of treatment, which is essential to keeping her recovery on track.
Locals are now being invited to book their tickets for what promises to be a glittering night of fantastic food, auction offerings, music and dancing.
Tickets, which are priced at £125 per person and are available through The Sardine Factory, include a glass of fizz and canapés on arrival, followed by a sumptuous six-course menu.
A live auction will be held after the dinner.