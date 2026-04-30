THE Plymouth and East Cornwall Oddfellows Sunday Lunch Group recently gathered at the Staddon Heights Golf Club, near Plymouth, for an afternoon of hearty food and even heartier company.
Oddfellows members tucked into a traditional Sunday roast accompanied by lively conversation, shared laughter and a warm sense of companionship that has become the hallmark of these gatherings.
Part of a wider programme of events, the Oddfellows’ Sunday lunches are held at different venues in Plymouth and East Cornwall.
Together with the West Cornwall-based Oddfellows group, the gatherings continue to bring people together, creating a welcoming space where friendships can flourish and new connections can be made.
With another successful lunch behind them, members are now looking forward to the next gathering which have been organised by longstanding member Kathrine Hicks-Jane for many years.
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