The annual Saltash Regatta and Waterside Festival returned with a splash as hundreds of locals and visitors took part in the weekend celebrations.
From Saturday, July 29, to Sunday, July 30, the streets of Saltash were jam packed with waterside events and activities to get involved in.
The weekend kicked off with a civic parade led by Saltash Town Band from Victoria Gardens to the waterfront.
This was then followed by a series of ‘on the land’ events including activities by Saltash Camera Club and a treasure hunt sponsored by Redeemer Church Saltash.
On the Jubilee and Waterside stages there were performances from Livewire, 2 Unique, Simon and John, No Refund, Sultans, Tuna, Rosie, Saltash Rock Choir and The Kites.
The ‘on the water’ events saw the Caradon championship gig rowers compete, as well as the dinghy racing and the paddleboard relay.
The second day of festivities hosted a Gables Dog Show and a paint-party sponsored by Nicky’s Glow Beads.
There was music from Layla Zee Susan, Black Kat Boppers, Groove Yard, Churches Together, All About Iris and Grace Notes Acapella.
On the water, there was the famous cardboard boat race which saw six teams take to the waters in their handmade, very sinkable boats to see whose creation would last the longest.
This was followed by a wild swim from Ashtorre Slip and a flash boat regatta from Saltash Rowing Club.
Visitors were also able to enjoy the hundreds of stalls including a variety of food, drink, handmade and charity; there really was something for everyone.
Saltash Regatta and Waterside Festival is aimed to achieve a 50% reduction in festival-related annual greenhouse gas emissions by 2025.