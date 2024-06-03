IT was sunshine all the way for the first event in this month’s Linkinhorne Walks & Talks Festival.
Led by Liskeard historian Iain Rowe, around 35 participants were shown the archaeology of Minions Moor, taking in The Hurlers, Stowe’s Pound, Daniel Gumb’s Cave, Rillaton Barrow — with a tea-break at The Cheesewring.
The festival continues next Sunday, June 9 (meet Hurlers car park at 2pm), when playwright and journalist Simon Parker will tell the story of Gonamena with a walk through the extensive workings of South Caradon Mine.
The free walks continue on the following two Sundays at Upton Cross and Plushabridge. For more email [email protected] or call 07779 091465.