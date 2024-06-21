TRADERS are being offered the chance to pitch up on Saltash waterside this summer season.
Cornwall Council is looking for pop-ups for the site at Jubilee Green, which hosts the new ferry connection to Royal William Yard in Plymouth.
With its views of the river Tamar, the 3m x 5m sized space is available from 1st June to 31st October 2024, and could house a food and drink concession, water sports or fitness offering, the council suggests.
A summer season licence is needed to operate from the pitch, and is subject to a one-off fee of £1,500.
For more information go to: www.cornwall.gov.uk/.../parks-and.../pop-up-sites