Committee members of Launceston & Callington Ploughing Association last week visited the Gynae Oncology Unit at Derriford Hospital where chairman Tim Lightfoot presented a cheque for £2,520 to the department.
The donation is to be put towards the development of a counselling room for the unit to use when patients have received bad news or need to make difficult and informed decisions as they negotiate their diagnosis and future care.
Mr Tim Hookway, gynae surgeon received the cheque alongside Dr Dubey, gynae oncology consultant; Mr Ahmed Talaat, gynae oncology lead surgeon; Nikki Calder, lead gynae oncology CNS and Debbie Wills, gynae oncology support worker.
The donation was the result of a charity tractor run that took place on Good Friday, starting and finishing at Polhilsa Farm, Callington. In excess of 70 tractors took part on the run that was organised by Tim and his son, Jake. Further committee members were marshals throughout the route and catering was carried out by the team at Polhilsa Farm.
The association is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and have a variety of other events planned to celebrate as the year progresses with the main event being the annual ploughing match that is to be held on October 6, 2024 at Werrington Park, Launceston.