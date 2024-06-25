A WADEBRIDGE based health and wellbeing project has been awarded £20,000 National Lottery funding.
Project Restart, a joint venture with Concern Wadebridge at The John Betjeman Centre and Sea Holly Therapies, can now offer its services for another two years thanks to the funding.
The project started over two years ago and reached more than 400 people last year.
It offers free holistic therapies and wellbeing workshops to those with short- and long-term health conditions including life limiting conditions like cancer, dementia and stroke. It also helps carers and those who are recently bereaved.
Bridget Prusik, project coordinator said: “We will continue to offer aromatherapy, reflexology, Indian head massage, reiki/healing, hand and foot massage and relaxation, meditation and visualisation sessions.
“Workshops will include stress and anxiety management, self-care and self-help and coping techniques including mindfulness, massage techniques, acupressure moves, breathing techniques, story massage, sound therapy, colour therapy and more. We are also starting a meditation group running monthly.
“Our focus this year, apart from those with long term health conditions, is younger women and men across all ages who are struggling with their illness or condition.”
Referrals may be made through your local health practitioners such as social prescribers or people are able to self-refer. There are some criteria for eligibility, and this will be discussed with the project co-ordinator.
Concern Wadebridge manager Emma Burt said: “Project Restart is a real asset to the centre. Bridget has a wealth of experience and a lovely way with everyone she meets. Anyone who might be a bit anxious is soon put at ease and the treatments are catered for individual needs.”
She added: “I see firsthand the difference it makes to peoples lives and I am very proud to be involved. Please keep an eye on our social media for updates and if you think you could benefit do not hesitate to get in touch.”
For more information about the group contact Bridget, project co-ordinator, on 07834 359902 or 01208 881223, [email protected] or contact Emma at The John Betjeman Centre on 01208 812392.