A FAMILY of livestock and dairy farmers have been banned from keeping cattle, sheep and pigs for 10 years, and each ordered to pay more than £3,000 in costs for causing suffering to animals in their care.
In a prosecution brought by Heart of the South West Trading Standards, Edward Dunn, 79, Rosemund Dunn, 76, and their son William Dunn, 50, of Underdown Farm, Exbourne, pleaded guilty to dozens of animal welfare offences at Exeter Magistrates Court on June 26.
The offences took place across Underdown Farm and East Barton Farm.
They are jointly owned by Edward and Rosamond Dunn while William is responsible for the day-to-day running of both.
William Dunn pleaded guilty to 24 offences, including six of causing an animal to suffer unnecessarily across their two farms, while Edward and Rosamund Dunn pleaded guilty to 10 charges each of failing to ensure the welfare of animals.
The court heard that trading standards and the Animal and Plant Health Agency inspected the farms several times between 2023 and 2025 and found lame cows untreated, vulnerable calves surrounded by broken bicycles, piles of rubbish, gas canisters and broken bottles and livestock with no shelter, food or water.
On one occasion they found a cow lying down in a field; she was soaking wet, shivering from pain and cold and unable to stand.
Cattle were also found standing in knee deep slurry with no feed other than wrapped bales and they had to eat through plastic to feed. The prosecution also cited a number of other issues found during visits.
During each visit officers found dead cattle in cubicles or partially buried in areas where livestock had access, which increased the risk of disease.
According to reports, following visits the Dunn’s were given clear advice, detailing what was wrong and what they needed to do though on each occasion the advice was ignored.
During sentencing District Judge Smith said the images and videos were ‘shocking’ ‘and ‘distressing to see’ and that there was ‘compelling evidence’ that many animals had been suffering for a ‘significant period of time’
He said that the Dunn’s had repeatedly ignored warnings and there were ‘repeated failures to ensure the welfare of cattle’.
He added: “No doubt farming is very demanding, but you should have maintained standards of hygiene and the wellbeing of the herd.
“I don’t consider your intent was to cause harm or problems with parlour. Overwhelmed. Beyond your capacity. You allowed things to happen and didn’t act on advice.
“Devon has a proud heritage of dairy farming and your neglect and disregard of welfare could cause damage to the reputation of our dairy industry.”
In mitigation Counsel Phillipa Harper said that it was ‘not intentional cruelty’ but the result of a myriad of problems that had built up since the pandemic.
She said that increasing debt, struggles to employ workers and the deterioration of Edward Dunn’s health were all contributory factors.
“William Dunn was left doing too much on his own. He was overwhelmed and disorganised and is extremely remorseful,” she added.
