Cornwall's motorists will have 22 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm June 14 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Summercourt weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075, A392 and A3058.
• A30, from 4am September 23 2023 to 8pm June 17 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell contraflow for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. Variable speed restrictions.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am June 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 19 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tolvaddon entry slip road closure for structure inspection, diversion via A30 eastbound to Avers, junction and return.
• A30, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon exit slip road closure for structure inspection, diversion via A30 eastbound to Avers, junction and return.
• A30, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth Roundabout to Loggans Moor Roundabout closed for general maintenance works. Diversion via B3301 through Hayle.
• A30, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Tolvaddon lane closures for structure inspection.
• A30, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Bodmin to Victoria, lane closure for surveys.
• A38, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Trebrown (Castle Motors) exit and entry slip road closures for surveys, exit slip diversion via Lower Clicker, B3251, B3252 and A387, entry slip diversion via A387 and A374 to Trerulefoot.
• A30, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Summercourt carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075, A392 and A3058.
• A38, from 7pm June 18 to 6am June 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 10pm June 19 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tolvaddon exit slip road closure for barrier repairs, diversion via A30 westbound to Treswithian and return.
• A30, from 7pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Liftondown exit and entry slip road closures for road markings, exit slip diversion via A30 westbound to Pennygillam junction, Launceston and return, entry slip diversion via A388 to Tavistock Road junction, Launceston.
• A38, from 8pm June 20 to 4am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Tideford traffic signals for signing works.
• A30, from 8pm June 21 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Summercourt weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075, A392 and A3058.
• A38, from 3am to 10am on June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Dobwalls to Turfdown, near Bodmin, carriageway closures for surveys, diversion via A390, B3269, B3268 and Turfdown Road, HGV diversion via A30 and A388.
• A38, from 7pm June 24 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 7.30pm June 24 to 4am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Victoria exit slip closed, for drainage works, diversion via westbound, A30 to Indian Queens, junction and return eastbound.
• A30, from 8pm June 24 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Loggans Moor to Treswithian - lane closure including 2-way signals for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm June 26 to 4am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Newtown to St Erth traffic signals for maintenance.
• A38, from 3am to 10am on June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Doublebois traffic signals for surveys.
• A30, from 8pm July 1 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Avers junction, Redruth, exit slip lane closure for surveys.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.