EMERGENCY services were called after a vehicle was overturned near Looe.
Crews from Fire and Rescue, Air Ambulance, and police were called to the incident on the B3253 near No Man’s Land in the afternoon of Tuesday, June 11.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “One appliance from Liskeard and one from Saltash attended this incident. “On arrival crews found one vehicle on its roof in a field but with no persons trapped. “Crews assisted air and land ambulance crews to transport casualties back onto the road. “They also made the vehicle and scene safe.”