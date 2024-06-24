New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 38 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 28 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Rosies Kitchen at Crooklets Amusement Centre Cafe, Crooklets, Flexbury, Bude; rated on June 20
• Rated 5: Tandori Spice Indian Restaurant at Tandori Spice, Fore Street, Probus, Truro; rated on June 19
• Rated 5: The Farm Maid Farmshop & Kitchen at Southwinds Caravan Site, St Minver, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on June 18
• Rated 5: Amanzi Restaurant at Amanzi, 38 Arwenack Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on June 17
• Rated 5: Counthouse Cafe at Geevor Tin Mine, Boscaswell, Pendeen, Penzance; rated on June 14
• Rated 5: Springfields Fun Park at Springfields Pony Centre & Fun Park, Ruthvoes, St Columb, Cornwall; rated on June 14
• Rated 5: Tank Trax at Tank Trax Activity Centre, Treskerby, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on June 14
• Rated 5: The Coffee Shop at Unit 1, Middleway, St Blazey, Par; rated on June 14
• Rated 5: Amity Tandoori at Amity Tandoori Cuisine, 5 Higher Fore Street, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on June 13
• Rated 5: Lost Surfers Cocktail Cafe at Unit 11, Pannier Market, Fore Street, Callington; rated on June 13
• Rated 5: Rum And Crab Shack at The Rum And Crab Shack, Wharf Road, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on June 13
• Rated 5: The Fish Shed at Porthmeor Beach West, Porthmeor Beach, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on June 13
• Rated 5: Brooks (Homeleigh Bude) at Homeleigh Bude, Stratton, Bude, Cornwall; rated on June 12
• Rated 5: Helston Community Hospital at Meneage Road, Helston, Cornwall; rated on June 12
• Rated 5: The New Taj at 57 Victoria Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on June 12
• Rated 5: By The Sea Seafood And Grill at Tregenna Place, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on June 11
• Rated 5: Coby's Cafe at The Chapel, Fletchersbridge Hill, Cardinham, Bodmin; rated on June 11
• Rated 5: Fire House Bar And Grill at 27 Fore Street, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on June 11
• Rated 5: Sea Of Coffee LTD at Sea Of Coffee Ltd, 7 High Street, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on June 11
• Rated 5: St Ives Community Foodshare at St Ives Rugby Club, Alexandra Road, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on June 10
• Rated 5: Canteen Mount Hawke at Unit 1, Mount Hawke Business Centre, High Field Road, Mount Hawke; rated on June 7
• Rated 5: Ost Eatery at 13 High Cross, Truro, Cornwall; rated on June 7
• Rated 5: Cribbs at 33 Arwenack Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on June 6
• Rated 4: Koolios at 9 - 11 Market Place, Camelford, Cornwall; rated on May 30
• Rated 1: New Indian Ocean at Tywardreath Highway, Par, Cornwall; rated on May 31
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And seven ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Tideford & St Germans Royal British Legion Club at The Royal British Legion, Church Road, Tideford, Saltash; rated on June 21
• Rated 5: Jackson's Wine Bar at Unit 1, Office Building, Stret Myghtern Arthur, Nansledan; rated on June 20
• Rated 5: Masons Arms at 5 - 7 Higher Bore Street, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on June 20
• Rated 5: Kings Arms at Mousehole Lane, Paul, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on June 19
• Rated 5: The Railway Inn at 10 Vicarage Road, St Agnes, Cornwall; rated on June 19
• Rated 5: Mounts Bay Inn at Churchtown, Mullion, Helston, Cornwall; rated on June 14
• Rated 5: Ship Inn at 1 Fore Street, Mevagissey, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on June 7
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Chaplin's Fish And Chips at 57 Trelowarren Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on June 17
• Rated 5: The Blue Hut Mevagissey at Harbour Office, East Wharf, Mevagissey, St Austell; rated on June 12
• Rated 5: The Crispy Cod at 18 Green Lane, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on June 12