THIS summer, explore the Eden Project to connect with family and friends in fun, hands-on activities.
Visit the Eden Project for a fun-filled programme which has creativity, imagination and outdoor play at its very heart.
Eden’s gardens and Biomes will provide a stunning backdrop for the whole family to get playful this summer.
At the centre will be a new adventure playground area, Nature’s Playground, set to be one of the biggest outdoor play areas in the South West.
Nature’s Playground will cover nearly 500 square metres around the Core Building and up to the Bluff Bridge.
It will feature slides, a swing, water play and more – as well as the majestic nine-metre-tall Tree of Life tower, which will be seen right across the Outdoor Gardens at Eden.
In addition, let your imagination run wild and create your own den.
Eden’s Stage and Arena will be transformed into a colourful, lively den village, with a range of materials to choose from, to take on the challenge of building your very own den, using team work and imagination.
Nearby, the Orchard will have a selection of family-friendly games and playful challenges to test your skills – including hoopla, giant Jenga and four in a row.
Eden’s Tipis will be home to an exciting board game compendium where you will be able to challenge yourself with all the classics or maybe learn to play something completely new.
Please note that Den Building and Outdoor Games activities will take place from July 29 (to September 3).
Get the best value tickets by booking online, save money by pre-booking entry to Eden online rather than buying tickets at the Visitor Centre.
Entry to Nature’s Playground is included in Eden admission, but to manage capacity, free pre-booking to the Playground is required for children (aged 16 and under).
www.edenproject.com/visit/whats-on/summer-of-play