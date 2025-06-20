SOUTH East Cornwall’s brand new community theatre group, Teylu Theatre Company, is preparing for its exciting debut performance at the Hootenanny Fayre at Port Eliot on this weekend.
Partnering with the Dirty Feet Theatre Company, members will transform into mischievous “Rebel Fairies” for a weekend of immersive fun alongside festival headliners like Olly Murs, Sugababes and Blue.
The Rebel Fairy Camp – based in a quirky ‘undercover’ caravan that doubles as an escape room – will be the heart of the action. Festivalgoers will be drawn into the fairies’ world with scavenger hunts, a magical pledge tree, and a fairy dance party.
A giant puppet will roam the site, and a free 30-minute show, Mischief and Mayhem, will combine storytelling, music and poetry to share the fairies’ message about saving the planet and challenging consumerism.
Esme Pearson-Brown from Dirty Feet Theatre, who hails from Callington and now works with the National Theatre in London, is thrilled to return to her roots.
“We’ve already taken the immersive rebel fairy camp to Tunes in the Castle at Powderham near Exeter last month and our magical junkyard went down a storm,” she said. “Cornwall is a magical, creative place and I’m thrilled to be working with the Teylu Theatre Company at Port Eliot.”
Teylu – Cornish for "family" – launched this spring to give adults in the Liskeard area opportunities to perform. In just a few months, it has grown to around 150 members, including experienced actors, singers, writers, and directors. Plans are already in motion for a Halloween cabaret, open-air Shakespeare in iconic Cornish settings, and an original community musical.
The group has also built a strong social network, with events like quizzes and shared meals. The Rebel Fairy Camp marks Teylu’s first public appearance, and if the excitement is anything to go by, it won’t be the last.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.