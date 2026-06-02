The event, held in the middle of High Wood, celebrates the ongoing restoration of ancient woodland by Protect Earth, with the site forming part of a UNESCO World Heritage landscape linked to the historic Liskeard and Caradon Railway.
Visitors can enjoy a range of free activities including traditional games, scavenger hunts and crafts for children, alongside opportunities to see animals from the Screech Owl Sanctuary and learn about local river wildlife.
A full programme of workshops and activities will run throughout the day. Willow weaving sessions with artist Jasmine Fassenfelt allow participants to create items such as stars, fish or bird feeders, with materials charged per item.
Guided experiences include a free heritage walk led by Cornish expert Iain Rowe, a Qigong session with instructor Ninja Granny, and a foraging and nature workshop led by Gabrielle, which requires a small fee for adults while children attend free.
Additional attractions include eco-friendly craft stalls, face painting, and food vendors offering vegan and local options, alongside participation from Cornish charities supporting environmental awareness.
Organisers are encouraging visitors to walk or cycle where possible due to limited parking, with access via a one-mile walk from Liskeard via Venslooe Hill and note that the woodland includes uneven and sloping terrain, so suitable footwear is advised.
The event is free entry and aims to bring together families, nature enthusiasts and local communities to celebrate woodland restoration and heritage in one of Cornwall’s important green spaces.
It also highlights ongoing conservation work by Protect Earth and community partners, showcasing how former plantation land is being returned to biodiversity, while connecting visitors with history, environment and creative learning activities throughout the day in an accessible outdoor setting for all ages and abilities included.
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