THE first young person helped by a St Blazey social enterprise dedicated to providing hands-on training in engineering, construction and environmental technologies has now returned to the venture as a volunteer – to share the skills he has acquired.
Austen Blouet started with MPower Kernow CIC as a STEM (science, engineering, technology and maths) trainee volunteer in 2021 at the age of 22.
At the time, Austen was not in employment, education or training. After some initial training and assessment of his skills and interests, MPower Kernow facilitated his enrolment in a level two engineering course at Cornwall College.
Austen completed his course with distinctions across the board, whilst MPower Kernow provided work experience for him throughout the duration of his course.
During this time Austen assisted his professional mentors with a range of engineering and construction tasks on site. MPower Kernow then introduced Austen to an employer, Mike Davies Fabrication, a local heavy engineering company.
After more than a year in employment, Austen recently qualified as a coded welder and he is now studying for a diploma in mechanical engineering with the Open University.
MPower Kernow founder and project co-ordinator Duncan Mitchell said: “MPower is very pleased that Austen has progressed into long-term, stable employment so quickly.
“Austen’s MPower journey demonstrates that our training works to fill a vital missing link between school, further education and employment. We have truly provided him with ‘lessons that last a lifetime’!”
“We were especially pleased and grateful to welcome Austen back to volunteer at MPower and help undertake welding repairs on our latest heritage engineering project, the restoration of a small diesel locomotive.”
The MPower Kernow project, based at the Railway Yard at St Blazey Road, is particularly aimed at trainees who will benefit from an alternative to mainstream academic learning, those from disadvantaged backgrounds or those who have some neurodiversity.
MPower Kernow’s ethos is to provide a nurturing environment where the focus is on future occupations. The venture provides hands-on, transferable skills training that can be taken into numerous industries.
The project is a place where individuals are empowered to explore potential opportunities whilst being mentored by highly-skilled supervisors.
In the last few weeks, MPower Kernow has received a National Rail Heritage Awards plaque for its partnership approach on the project to refurbish the historic steam locomotive turntable at the Railway Yard.
A spokesperson said: “MPower Kernow came into being four years ago after much deliberation about the fan-suite of nine engine sheds and the turntable at St Blazey going on to English Heritage’s at-risk list.”
The turntable is fully operational and to celebrate its recommissioning the first locomotive turned was the Flying Scotsman in April 2023. It has since been used a number of times.