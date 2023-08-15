Another successful village show was held in St Teath on Saturday, August 12.
The chairman, Kevin Hargrave, said he could only put down to a proactive, hardworking committee and the enthusiastic people of St Teath.
Kevin said: “Planning will start on next year’s show in just a few weeks’ time looking at what went well and how we can improve on it — there is always room for tweaking and improvement so the planning never really ends.”
Some of the fruit and vegetable classes were down in numbers this year but given the recent weather conditions, flower, fruit and vegetable growers were somewhat tested. Kevin continued: “The total number of entries for this year was 409, slightly down on previous shows but still a good showing overall.
“The new colour coding system appeared to work well and we had fewer queries to deal with people struggling to find their classes.
“The overall winner of our Bruallen Trophy for most points in show was Duncan Sandercock.
“Many thanks go to our Show President Lynne Barks, who handed out the many trophies with a smile; to our Judges, Stewards and the army of volunteers who help set up and clear away after the show.”