The council’s planning department stated that the proposed repowering of the existing turbine on the site will assist in its ambition for the county to be carbon neutral by 2030. It agreed that as a result of its increased height and size, the proposal would result in a degree of additional harm to the landscape, which includes a designated Area of Great Landscape Value (AGLV). The increase in the height of the turbine would also increase its prominence within the setting of Helsbury Castle/Beacon, a scheduled ancient monument.