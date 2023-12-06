The Cornwall Support Group of the UK Sepsis Trust held it’s Christmas gift fayre from November 15 to 18 at the Eliot Hotel Liskeard.
The event attracted 31 gift and craft stands involving 35 producers with products as varied as Cornish honey and Cornish produced pet food to textiles and published books fictional and non fictional signed by the author in attendance each day.
The event also offered the support group the opportunity to advise upon the causes of sepsis, it’s treatment and how to deal with problems faced after recovery.
Victor Briggs, who organised the fayre with his wife Nancy, was asked recently to appear on TV news to explain how treatment of sepsis could be improved following a report by the government ombudsman that criticised the handling of and recognition of patients having symptoms.
The interview stressed the most common symptoms of sepsis and the need for cases to be referred to hospitals without the delays currently experienced too often.
A spokesperson said: “If urgent action is taken the current death rate from sepsis could be reduced considerably from the current annual figure of around 48000 to 52000 of which almost half are children. In addition, many thousands of patients suffer life changing problems that prompt action could have avoided.
“The UK Sepsis Trust has on its website useful information for anyone to learn on all aspects of sepsis and the Trust publishes leaflets and books that anyone can obtain.
“The Cornwall Support Group is continuously active to advise and help wherever needed by giving talks, holding meetings and monthly coffee mornings at the Eliot Hotel on the last Saturday in each month.”