The East Cornwall Bach Choir had a wonderfully successful concert in St Germans on Saturday, June 22.
It featured ancient works by Gabrieli and Bach, and modern works by Rutter and Drayton.
Paul Drayton attended in person and was applauded at the end of the concert for his dramatic ‘Ceremony of Psalms’.
The choir, led by Simon Dunbavand, was accompanied on the organ by Joshua Hughes and by the resounding Abbey Brass.
The choir is offering a wide range of £300 music scholarships and is seeking new members – particularly basses. All details on its website.