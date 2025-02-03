A MEDAL-winning ice swimmer has returned from the World Championships invigorated and excited about what the future holds.
Sam Day, from Liskeard, was part of the British team competing at the event in Molveno, Italy.
She returned to Cornwall with a silver and bronze in her age group in the 50m and 100m backstroke respectively.
“The camaraderie and support among the team was amazing and the passion and the energy that everyone showed each other was just another level.
“The whole experience was such a privilege, and one I hope to do again, at the European Chammpionships in 2026.
“I’ll be working hard over this year looking at technique and acclimatising a bit more and just see where it takes me.”