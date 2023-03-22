Liskeard School & Community College’s Level Three Sports Leaders are making excellent progress in their qualification thanks to their work with Passmore Edwards Independent Living.
Every Wednesday afternoon, the group of Sixth Form students attend the facility to work with residents and engage them in a range of activities.
These sessions include problem-solving activities, adapted sports, and a fun quiz that provides an enjoyable way for residents to exercise their minds and bodies.
The Sports Leaders have shown great commitment to their roles, growing in confidence as they build positive relationships with the participants.
Passmore Edwards Independent Living is a valuable resource for older people, providing residential care and support services.
The Sports Leaders’ involvement in the programme has added an extra dimension to the activities on offer, helping to promote physical activity and mental wellbeing among the residents.
A spokesperson from the school said: “We look forward to seeing further progress as the Sports Leaders continue to develop their skills and build on their successes. Well done to all involved!”