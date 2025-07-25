ENGINEERING student Jake Goldsworthy has spent the past few months working with members of the Torpoint Ferry Technical Team as part of the industry placement required for his T Level Mechatronics Engineering course at City College, Plymouth.
As well as completing 315 hours with the ferry team, Jake also spent time with members of the Bridge Engineering Team.
Designed to provide a well-rounded understanding of the engineering demands involved in maintaining and operating the chain ferry operator, Jake spent time with both the mechanical and electrical teams, gaining first-hand insight into the broad scope of responsibilities that keep the ferries operational and safe.
“From his very first day, Jake showed a keen interest and willingness to learn, quickly integrating with the teams during morning briefings and mobilisations for daily tasks” said Ralphie Ragguette, ferry technical manager.
“He took part in the routine maintenance of vessel machinery and systems, assisted with various onboard inspections, and supported general upkeep activities. He also had the opportunity to observe working at height, confined space protocols, and even welding operations, all under close supervision of leading hands from the team”.
One of the highlights of Jake's placement involved working with the team on the refit of the Lynher II. As well as assisting in preparing the vessel for refit, he was also present during its return to service, observing critical stages such as the reconnection to the chain system and testing procedures.
Jake also had the unique opportunity to observe the changing of the Tamar II ferry’s chain and prow wires, a task that few outside the team get to witness, and the impressive process of erecting the new ferry gantries and anchor points on the Lynher slipways.
Jake also spent time with the Bridge Engineering Team, where he learned about the vital links between ferry operations and bridge maintenance, further enriching his understanding of infrastructure support systems of Tamar Crossings.
Reflecting on his experience at Tamar Crossings, Jake said: “My time with the Torpoint Ferry and Bridge Engineering teams has been incredibly eye-opening. The hands-on experience I gained working with both the mechanical and electrical sides of the operation has deepened my understanding of real-world engineering.
“Being part of the team during critical periods like the ferry refit and chain change was unforgettable. I’ve learned the importance of teamwork, safety, and precision in keeping vital transport infrastructure running smoothly. I particularly enjoyed how every day was different with the variety of tasks I was involved in on the ferries.:
Ralphie added: “We are delighted to celebrate the successful completion of Jake’s 315-hour T Level work placement with Tamar Crossings.”
“We thank Jake for his professionalism, enthusiasm, and willingness to contribute while he was working alongside the teams and wish him every success as he continues his journey toward a future career in engineering.”
