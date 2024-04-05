MEMBERS from the Kernow Weather Team are predicting another spate of low pressure and strong winds to hit areas of the region after Storm Kathleen passes.
The low pressure system is forecast to be in place for Monday, April 8 and Tuesday, April 9.
Dave from the Kernow Weather Team explained: “We can see there being further weather warnings issued by the Met Office as currently the winds speeds from Sunday evening and again, Monday evening into Tuesday morning, are showing between 50-65mph. It'll feel quite raw in the winds coming from a westerly or Northwesterly direction.
“So, if you're camping or know of people who are, please make sure your tent is secure.”