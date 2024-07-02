A STREET party has been held to remember a popular Calstock landlady who sadly passed away earlier this month.
The event raised more than £4,360 for St Luke’s Hospice, Plymouth in memory of Kim McColgan O'Reilly, the cherished landlady of The Boot Inn, who died on June 4. She was in her late fifties and had been ill. The hospice cared for her before she died.
Friends, neighbours and pub customers gathered outside the pub in Calstock to share fond memories of Kim, listen to live music and take part in fundraising activities, including a charity auction, a raffle, a street party, a sweet stall and a barbecue.
Kim’s eight-year-old grandson, George, began the family’s fundraising selling sweets around the village and at his school’s summer fair.
He said: “St Luke’s is a really special hospital who cared for my granny, so we really wanted to raise as much money as possible for such a special place.”
Kim’s husband Shaun O’Reilly said: “Thank you all for your massive support during Kim’s illness. There is no village quite like Calstock. With everyone’s help and generosity, we have raised £4,360 for St Luke’s.”
All funds raised have been donated to the hospice, which provides specialist end of life care to those who need it in the wider Plymouth area.
A family spokesman said: “Kim’s family wished to express their thanks to all of the staff at St Luke’s for providing their mum with the utmost care and respect during her stay at the hospice and for going above and beyond for the entire family.”
Kim leaves three sons, three stepsons, and three grandchildren. She and Shaun have been licensees at The Boot for 13 years after running pubs in Exeter.
Kim moved around a lot as a youngster. She studied and worked in Exeter which was where she met Shaun and they spent most of their adult lives living and running pubs in the city, where they also started a family.
Kim was well-known for collecting various teddy bears, trinkets and musical instruments which are on display in The Boot.