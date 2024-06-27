Looe’s street marshal for the summer has joined the council team.
Yvonne Hand, and her assistance dog Azul, will be on board for the season providing advice and guidance to drivers, and redirecting traffic to car parks as appropriate.
Looe Town Council funds this role each year to keep congestion in the narrow streets of the town to a minimum.
Feedback from residents and retailers alike is that the work of the marshal helps residents and visitors to have a safe and positive experience of the town.
The street marshal will be operating from Thursday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm until September 15.