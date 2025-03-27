A BUSINESS owner has been ordered to pay a total of £12,775 in fines and court costs after failing to adhere to fire safety regulations.
Officers from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service found serious fire safety breaches in the guest accommodation of the Tree Inn, Stratton, Bude, when they inspected the premises in May 2023 and September 2023.
At the time of the inspections, there were inadequate fire detectors and smoke alarms and a lack of suitable risk assessments. The officers also found an escape route was blocked by an air conditioning unit and the premises did not have suitable fire doors where required.
At Bodmin Magistrates’ Court, Simon Floyd, owner of the Tree Inn, pleaded guilty to four charges under the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005.
Floyd was fined £8,000, ordered to pay full costs of £2,755 and a victim surcharge of £2,000.
The issues identified during the inspections in 2023 have since been rectified.
Antony Bartlett, Assistant Chief Fire Officer at Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, added: “We have a duty to ensure that businesses prioritise the safety of their employees, customers and the public. This case serves as a stark reminder to employers, managers and owners of similar establishments that they have a responsibility to ensure compliance with fire safety regulations.
“We are unwavering in our commitment to safeguarding lives and property, conducting over 600 audits of business premises every year. We will continue to hold those who disregard these critical fire safety regulations accountable for their actions.”
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service continues to encourage all business owners to review their fire safety measures and ensure compliance with legal requirements.
Matt Worthington, Fire Safety Manager for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Prosecution is always a last resort, but when serious risks to public safety are identified, we will not hesitate to take action."