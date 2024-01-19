Preparing your home – have a torch, mobile phone and an analogue land line phone ready (cordless or digital phones may not work in a power cut). Also have an external battery charging pack available so you can charge smart phones or tablets. A wind-up, solar or battery-powered radio will enable you to listen to local updates. Protect sensitive and valuable electrical equipment with a surge protector.

Get extra support - vulnerable households can get extra support by signing up to National Grid’s Priority Services Register. It’s a free service for anyone who is elderly, disabled, has children under 5 years old or relies on powered medical equipment. As part of the service, customers are kept informed as much as possible of power cuts affecting their home and are given special help, if needed, through the British Red Cross.