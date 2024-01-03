2024 seems set to continue looking grey, as the Met Office issue another weather warning for Devon and Cornwall this week.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain from tomorrow (Thursday, January 4) from 12pm until Friday 3am.
Storm Henk has caused much disruption across parts of the country, with the South West experiencing winds up to 80mph earlier in the week.
This is the eighth named storm in three months and comes hot on the heels of Storm Gerritt at the end of December.
Tomorrow's weather warning could bring more issues for the area, a Met Office spokesperson said: "There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.
"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
"Spray and flooding is likely to lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."