A POPULAR woodland walk is to be closed on Saturday, December 7.
It is due to the safety risks brought on by the expected gusts as Storm Darragh makes landfall.
Forestry England says that Cardinham Woods will be closed for the day with a decision made later on whether to open Sunday, depending on the extent of the damage.
A spokesperson said: “Due to the amber weather warning and extremely strong gusts forecast (75+mph), the woods will be closed this Saturday.
“Woods Cafe will also be closed.
Please do not attempt to enter the woods. We are hoping to reopen on Sunday, but some trails may stay closed depending on the extent of the damage.”