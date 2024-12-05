THE next named storm has been announced by the Met Office - and Storm Darragh is set to bring weather misery this weekend.
Hot off the heels of the havoc caused by Storm Bert, the spell of miserable weather experienced over recent weeks will continue with Storm Darragh bringing with it a yellow weather warning for rain and an amber weather warning for wind.
The following weather warnings are in place for Cornwall
- Yellow weather warning for wind from 3pm on Friday, December 6 to 6am on Sunday, December 8
- Amber weather warning for wind from 3am on Saturday, December 7 until 9pm on Sunday, December 8
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “A period of very strong northerly or northwesterly winds is likely to develop during Saturday as Storm Darragh moves from west to east. Gusts of 70 to 80 mph are likely around exposed coasts and headlands, where some very large waves are likely, whilst gusts of 60 to 70 mph are likely inland. The strongest winds will ease from the west through the afternoon. A Yellow warning for wind remains in effect until 6am on Sunday morning.”
They added: “Driving in these conditions can be dangerous, for yourself and other road users. If you must drive, you can do this more safely by taking the following actions; drive slowly to minimise the impact of wind gusts, be aware of high sided vehicles/caravans on more exposed roads and be cautious when overtaking, and give cyclists, motorcyclists, lorries, and buses more room than usual.
“Being outside in high winds makes you more vulnerable to injury. Stay indoors as much as possible. If you do go out, try not to walk, or shelter, close to buildings and trees. In advance of high winds, check for loose items outside your home and secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences. If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves.
“Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items. Stay up to date with the weather forecast for your area and follow advice from emergency services and local authorities.”