CALLINGTON Lions refused to let Storm Amy put the dampeners on one of the town’s biggest events of the year.
Forced to cancel their much-loved annual Honey Fair due to strong winds and amber weather warnings issued by the Met Office, Lions officials wasted little in finding a solution.
Instead of accepting defeat, they worked tirelessly through Friday night to pull together a brand-new event: Buzz Off Amy.
The impromptu celebration saw venues across the town rally into action, opening their doors to support local traders, entertainers and residents determined to make the most of the day.
What followed was nothing short of amazing, the town pulling together to provide a host of different activities for people of all ages. This included a children’s arts show, face painting, pasty crimping, craft-making and even a storytelling session from local author Linda Cartwright.
Callington Social Club invited the local Royal British Legion and newly-formed Community Theatre Group to have stalls in their club, while The Vault Youth Club welcomed visitors to show off their impressive efforts over the past year
There was even a performance by local vocal group Wosson, who debuted a surprise tribute song ‘Where would you be without your Wellies!’ – a fitting, yet comical, end to the day.
