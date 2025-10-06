JOIN Black Voices Cornwall at St Germans Priory on Saturday [October 11] to explore Cornwall’s links to the transatlantic trade in enslaved African people during Black History Month.
A fascinating programme of song and spoken word, talks, film and discussion aims to challenge attendees to think more deeply about aspects of our history and understand how they continue to influence our lives today.
In the afternoon, Black Voices Cornwall will present the short film “To Whom Does This Belong?”, a powerful exploration of Black Cornish history featuring members from the global majority community as they handle documents and archival material related to Cornwall’s history and its links to the trade of enslaved African people. The film also features a haunting melodic track by Mount Hawke folk singer and composer Angeline Morrison.
Local heritage specialists will discuss the role of the Port Eliot estate and Edward Eliot MP in the slave trade and in its abolition. During the break, Afro-Caribbean food will be for sale in the Eliot Hall.
In the evening, Somerset folk singer Reg Meuross and Gambian Kora master Suntou Susso will perform “Stolen from God", a song cycle unfolding the history of England’s involvement in the transatlantic slave trade, with actor Karen Gledhill telling stories of the trade from across the region through song and spoken word.
The event was created in collaboration with Black Voices Cornwall, Museum X and Cornwall Museums Partnership, and supported by a grant from Cornwall Community Foundation.
Black Voices Cornwall CIC is a Black-led community organisation driving equity for people of colour, celebrating the rich, diverse cultures in Cornish communities and centring Black voices throughout Cornwall’s systems and society.
Tickets are available for both events separately or combined at www.southeastcornwallarts.co.uk/what-s-on
