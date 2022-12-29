“So I can’t stress enough how important it is to quit if you’re a smoker. We know the best way to do this is with specialist support and medication, or e-cigarettes if you are over 18. GPs and pharmacists can also give advice and tips to help you stop. “There is a lot of support available to help you, including this fantastic new text service, so don’t put it off any longer and join all the other smokers across the country who will be stubbing out their habit in 2023.”