The Wheeled Sports Facility project at the Millpool is being taken forward by the Looe Development Trust (LDT) together with the Boundless Trust, Rusty Bucket and Looe Town Council.
Specialist business ‘Maverick’ will be handling the design and installation, and have produced the initial concepts based upon what young people in the town told them they wanted from a skatepark, said Kim Spencer of the LDT.
Between 20 to 30 people came along to the open event, said Kim, and the Trust hopes to see more locals attend two further display days planned for the end of January 2023.
“There were mainly people in favour but one or two against,” she explained. “Those in favour really liked the design which is street style rather than transition to reflect what the youth group wanted during their consultations with Maverick.
“This is essentially a youth project and by providing a skatepark we provide a space where we can interact directly with Looe’s youth, as youth provision in the town is very poor.”
The positive response to the scheme both at the drop-in event and as a whole previously has been fantastic, says Kim.
“It shows that there is a real need for the skatepark in Looe with many young people welcoming it and asking when it will be built, because they just cant wait.
“This enthusiasm is what drives the project forward and we remain committed to seeing it through.”
She continued: “We were a little disappointed that the comments against the provision of the skatepark centre around perceived issues of public order – things like drug dealing, antisocial behaviour.
“It’s sad that there is no trust put in the young people who will be using the facility.
“The other issue was around loss of car parking space.
“The design takes up 30 or so spaces. When the car park spaces were re-drawn in 2022 they added an additional 30 spaces, so the net loss due to the skatepark is zero.”
A new Facebook group has been launched to keep people up to date with the plans at www.facebook.com/Looeskatepark
It’s anticipated that a planning application will be submitted following the public events in the New Year.