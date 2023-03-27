Across Cornwall, National Trust gardens are filling with colourful spring blooms, and houses are looking tip-top after their intensive winter cleans. There’s loads going on this season from Easter adventure trails to growing your own apple tree and from exhibitions to volunteering days and much more.
What’s more, every time you experience a National Trust day out, you help care for these special places for future generations.
Here is what’s happening near you this spring, please check property website for opening days and times:
Cotehele
Pond life at Cotehele Quay
Sat 4 Mar, Sat 1 Apr, Sat 6 May and Sat 3 Jun. 10am-1pm
Discover weird and wonderful creatures in the pond at Cotehele Quay with monthly drop-in, pond dipping sessions.
Price: Free. No booking necessary.
Art reflecting nature: Clare Law solo exhibition at Cotehele
Sat 15 Apr – Mon 1 May. 11am-4pm
Clare Law’s source of creativity comes from the natural world, in particular the Tamar Valley where she is based. Inspired by the richness of Impressionism, Clare uses oils with only a small painting knife and is particularly drawn to rich vegetation and scenes of water. Come and discover Clare’s rich and immersive artwork, which captures the beauty, ambience and depth of her surroundings, in a special exhibition held at Cotehele to celebrate spring.
Price: Free (normal admission prices apply). No booking necessary
Festival of Blossom
Fri 28 – Sun 29 Apr. 10am-5pm
Discover the beauty of Cotehele’s blossoming orchards. Complete blossom origami, take part in pilates or join a tour of the orchards to learn more about our local heritage varieties of apple and cherry trees. Borrow a blanket and enjoy a relaxing picnic beneath the trees, with the scent of blossom around you. Different activities are being held each day, visit our website for more details.
Price: Free (normal admisison prices apply). Booking essential for some activities, check website for details.
Easter Egg Hunts with the National Trust
From Sat 1 Apr
Join us for our Easter adventures in nature trails at many of the places we care for across Cornwall this spring. There’ll be lots of fun for you and your family on your trail as you do your nature-inspired activities. Complete the trail and collect your Rainforest Alliance chocolate egg.
Price: £3 per trail (normal admission prices apply). No booking necessary.