A BAFTA award-winning actor was among the crowd who witnessed the iconic Spitfire come into land at RAF St Mawgan on Thursday morning.
Warwick Davis watched K5054 arrive at 11.48am as part of its commemorative journey to mark 90 years since the first flight of the World War II fighter aircraft.
The Spitfire is undertaking a series of flights as part of the Spitfire90 tour, visiting RAF stations and airports associated with the Spitfire’s history.
Nine flights are taking place, each representing a decade of the aircraft’s service and legacy.
Warwick said: “For me it was the sound of the engine that really evoked emotion, it really is iconic”.
Dave Stobie took the controls for the seventh leg of the tour, piloting the hour-long flight from MOD St Athan to land at RAF St Mawgan.
Flying in formation with him were his ETPS colleagues, Lt Cdr Chris Götke and Steve Caryer, in two Pilatus PC21 aircraft.
The tour commemorates the Spitfire’s first flight in 1936 and aims to raise funds for both the Mark Long Trust and the RAF Benevolent Fund, supporting serving personnel, veterans and their families. Seats have been offered through an online auction, with successful bidders joining the aircraft in the passenger seat for one leg of the journey.
Mr Stobie said: “It is just so lovely seeing the auction winning passengers, and the people who come to see the Spitfire, looking so happy.”
Ian Wood, the auction winner who flew the MOD St Athan to RAF St Mawgan route, described the experience as unforgettable.
He said: “It was absolutely brilliant! I enjoyed flying in formation the most and seeing the beautiful north Cornish coastline from the sky”.
Warwick got the chance to speak with Mr Stobie, passenger Ian Wood and Spitfires.com CEO and pilot Matt Jones about the experience after the aircraft touched down.
Squadron Leader Rob Farrant, acting Station Commander at RAF St Mawgan, said: “The arrival of the Spitfire in Cornwall as part of the Spitfire 90 Tour was a truly special moment and a powerful reminder of the region’s deep‑rooted aviation heritage.
“RAF St Mawgan has a long and proud association with military aviation, and we were delighted to see this iconic aircraft flying once again in the skies of the southwest.
“We are grateful to our colleagues at Cornwall Airport Newquay for their continued close cooperation in supporting events such as this, which allow the public to engage with RAF history while celebrating the enduring legacy of the Spitfire.”
The visit formed part of the Spitfire 90 Tour, delivered by Spitfire.com and supported by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.
Despite best‑laid plans, unpredictable weather required adjustments to the flying programme, resulting in the Cornwall visit taking place on Thursday 16 April rather than the originally advertised date, Wednesday 15 April. The changes highlighted the complexities of operating historic aircraft and the importance of safety‑led decision making.
The flight also delivered unforgettable moments for those directly involved in the tour.
A spokesperson for RAF St Mawgan said: “The Spitfire’s arrival in Cornwall was warmly welcomed and served as a powerful reminder of the region’s long‑standing connection to UK aviation history, the enduring legacy of this remarkable aircraft, and the importance of continued collaboration between military heritage and civilian aviation partners across the southwest.”
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