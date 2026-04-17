Store Cattle
Despite the negative talks of the beef trade the Store trade continues at high levels with an army of buyers from near and far out sourcing turnout cattle.
Top of the Store Section was £2230 (52m) for a mature Blue Steer in from DJ Slee, further Blue Steers drew £2090 (24m) from Bucklawren Livestock and £2040 (20m) from MJ Sandercock.
AP & DJ House presented a fantastic run of Stores which sold to £2200 (22m) for a trio of Simmental Steers, followed by a well farmed Hereford Steers to £2200 (25m) for JL Vincent who sold useful South Devon Steers to £2200 (21m), further South Devon Steers parted at £2170 for CA Kneebone.
Best Angus Steers returned at £2190 (21m) for a decent pair in from J & A Willcocks & Son with other Herefords to £2160 for SA & IM Barkwill and £2120 for BJ & J Worth.
Store Heifers peaked at £2170 for a showy trio of two year old Limousins from R & S Moore, other Limousins to £1910 for BG & J Worth.
A trio of well farmed Simmentals to £2100 (23m) for AP & DJ House who had others away to £1900, followed by South Devon Heifers to £1900 for CA Kneebone and Blue Heifers to £1900 for Bucklawren Livestock.
An eye catching run of young 10 month old South Devon Steers hit £1640, £1620 and £1600 for PR Weldhen of Newquay.
A handful of Store Bulls which hit £2110 (52m) for DJ Slee.
Breeding Cows for RS & SM Hopper sold extremely well with their in calf Charolias Heifers reaching £3200, £2800 and £2550.
Stirks
Another exceptional entry of Stirks making it 662 Stirks sold here in a fortnight.
Another incredible trade despite the large numbers coming out which saw a large contingent of well-travelled buyers present today.
Top call in the Stirk section was an outstanding £1550 (9m) for a single pure bred Simmental Heifer in from Steve Ley coming down from Dawlish, up next was £1530 (11m) given for a pair of Suckler Bred Simmental x in from J Shipton, further Limousins sold to £1310 for a superb pair in from TN & M Morrow.
Blue Steers reached £1455 and £1370 for PI Hodge, others to £1240 for AM Pincombe and £1240 for Trela Farms LTD.
Angus Steers parted at £1400 and £1355 for a super run for RD & AR Jones, other strong Angus to £1400 for TN & M Morrow, £1390 for PI Hodge and £1200 for VJ Fitzgerald.
Hereford Steers sold to a high of £1270 for Craig Lawrence, others to £1160 for TN & M Morrow and £1120 for Trela Farms. Longhorn Steers to £1140 and £1000 for TN & M Morrow again.
Friesian Steers saw massive demand and sold to £1050, £1030 and £1000 for PI Hodge, with a trio behind at £920 for TN & M Morrow.
A trio of Montbeliarde Steers to £900 for Nute Partnership followed by a Welsh Black Steers to £1000 for TN & M Morrow.
Stirk Heifers sold away to £1275 for the best of the Angus from RD & AR Jones who sold others to £1150, more to £1080 for TN & M Morrow, followed by Limousin Heifers to £1240 from the same farm and £1050 from PI Hodge.
Blue Heifers to £1200 for J Shipton, £1180 for PI Hodge and £1080 for Trela Farms.
A pair of Hereford Heifers parted at £1040 for PI Hodge and an older Charolais Heifer to £1000 for Gracie Dennis.
Draft Ewes
A smaller entry of Draft Ewes and again a strong trade for all on offer, Texels to a top of £211 from Raymond & Steve Davey of Hessacott, Boyton.
Suffolk x Ewes to £200 from Rundle Weldhen from Trekenning Farm, Newquay, Rundle also topped the Longwools at £190. Mules to £175, Hill Breeds to £150 from Tom Meeks of Anden Farm.
Fat Hoggs
Another good entry of 500 Fat Hoggs and a very strong trade for all the good meat Hoggs which sold to a top of 425p for a pen of 40kgs, £170 from Allan Heard of Hartland, with three other vendors at 422ppk.
The heavy hoggs in keen demand top being £197 from two vendors, Jasmin Hembrow of Boconnoc and Rundle Weldhen of Trekenning Farm, Newquay.
New Season Lambs
37 New Season Lambs have started to come out and a very fast trade for all and more could have been sold, selling to a top per kilo being 459p for a pen of 41kgs, £188 from Ken Godden of Trelulla Farm, Trelill and top per head was £199 for 47kgs from Sarah Mably of Higher Tynes, St Teath.
Store Hoggs
A faster trade for a larger entry of 146 Store Hoggs, top being £180 for five pens of Suffolk x Ewe Hoggs from the Terminator, Charlie Wills of Halbathic, Liskeard and wether Hoggs sold up to £151 from Adam Champion of Hendra, Liskeard.
Couples
Another good entry of Couples and still very much sought after and more could have been sold, doubles up to £390 from SJ Kessell of Down View, Tresparrett Post, who also topped the Singles at £290.
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