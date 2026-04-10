Store Cattle
A big show of 684 Cattle through both rings being 358 Stores which sold to another fierce trade.
Roger Hopper down from Poundstock took top honours with his trio of powerful, well bred Charolais Steers which rose to £2300 (23m), an older single at £2050.
A great show of Angus which reached £2300 (26m) for a massive single Steer sold by AJM & PJ Ead of St Austell who sold other strong Angus to £2200, others to £2270 (23m) for Aaron Champion of Liskeard who had more away to £2010 (23m) and younger Angus looking well sold to £1980 (17m) for MA & EM Tillier & Sons, and £1980 (19m) for Nigel Taylor of Bodmin.
Limousins sold to a high of £2200 for AJM & PJ Ead more to £2080 (18m) for Nigel Taylor and £2000 for AP Webber, younger Limousins hit £1700 (only 12m old) for Martyn Kent Farming of Wadebridge followed by Blue Steers to £2100 (25m) for PJ & JA Rogers of Tavistock.
Other Blue Steers away to £1960 for AP Webber and £1900 for MA & EM Tillier. Friesian Steers sold very well and parted at £1710 (18m) for Linnick Farm Partnership.
Heifers returned at £1800 for a pair of Blues in from WL Prout of Tavistock, others to £1770 for AP Webber.
Neat Hereford Heifers to £1800 for JL Vincent, others to £1760 for WL Prout and also for AJM & PJ Ead, who sold their Limousin Heifers to £1780 and £1750.
Cows sold away to £2020 for R Cobbledick of Trelash. Store Bulls reached £2380 for TJ Turl of Beaworthy.
Stirks
A colossal entry of 333 sold to an incredible trade with the Stirks on the end looking just as well sold as the ones at the beginning.
A record entry which drew a large crowd and sold to 33 purchasers from parts of the South with 197 Stirks over the £1000 mark.
RD & AR Jones presented a large consignment of yearling Angus with their Steers rising to £1450 x6, £1405 x11, £1395 x6 and £1370 x5.
Other Angus Steers sold to £1300 and £1210 (only 6m old) in from Trela Farms LTD, with all 80 Angus Steer Stirks averaging £1147 per head.
60 Blue Steers forward which all average £1256 to a top of £1430 x5, £1340 x5 and £1280 x5 (only 6-7m old) all achieved by Trela Farms LTD, other Blue Steers to £1260 for CH & MK Pedlar and also £1260 for EC Thomas of North Hill.
Simmental Steers soared to £1400 (7m) for John Shipton of Week St Mary. Brandon Roth travelled up from Redruth with a super consignment of Charolais which returned at £1300, £1180, £1160 and £1150 (only 5-6m old).
Limousin Steers drew £1280 and £1230 for CJ Viggers of Tavistock followed by others to £1200 (5m) for Brandon Roth again.
Hereford Steers reached up to £1200 for a trio from R & R Sanders of Par others to £970 for O Penellum of Truro and £960 for Scott Tummey of Liskeard.
Stirk Heifers ran out at a massive £1340 for the best Angus Heifer in from RD & AR Jones who sold others well to £1290 and £1230, others to £1030 for T Hannahford of Whitstone.
Best of the Blue Heifers to £1260 for EC Thomas and £920 (5m) for MJ Moore of Whitstone. Charolais Heifers hit £1150 x8 and £1050 x7 (5m) for Brandon Roth with more to £1000 (5m) for MJ Moore.
Simmental Heifers to £1200 for John Shipton followed by Limousin Heifers to £1240 and £1190 for CJ Viggers, £980 for SM & JA Cole and £970 for O Penellum. A great entry thanks to all involved.
Draft Ewes
A smaller entry and still a very strong trade selling to a top of £279 for a Texel from Tom Highmoor of Lantuel, St Wenn.
Suffolk x to £233 from AC Brewer of Reddivallen, Boscastle. Mules to £194 again sold by Tom Highmoor. Hill Bred Ewes to £162 from Edward Bellamy of Coxtor.
Fat Hoggs
A much larger entry of 770 and a very strong trade and more were needed to fulfil buyers orders, top per kilo being 464p for 40.3kgs, £187 from Mr M Taylor of Liskeard.
Paul Mitchell of Poundstock saw his 44kgs make 432p, £190, four other vendors at 430ppk. Several pens of heavies to £194 and over to a top of £200 from Stanley and Demelza Mably of Trewiston, St Minver.
Couples
A larger entry very much sought after, doubles sold up to £385 from Simon Heal of Gunnislake and Singles to £295 from M Bate of Splatt Farm.
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