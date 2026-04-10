A great show of Angus which reached £2300 (26m) for a massive single Steer sold by AJM & PJ Ead of St Austell who sold other strong Angus to £2200, others to £2270 (23m) for Aaron Champion of Liskeard who had more away to £2010 (23m) and younger Angus looking well sold to £1980 (17m) for MA & EM Tillier & Sons, and £1980 (19m) for Nigel Taylor of Bodmin.