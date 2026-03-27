Well bred Devon Steers hit £1720 only 11 months old for JM & ME Eustice of St Breock who sold others to £1560 (11m) followed by very young Simmental Steers to £1460 (only 5m) for GTE Bridgeman of Pillaton and young 9 month old Limousin Steers hit £1460 for FJC Masters & Son of Warleggan.