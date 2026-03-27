Store Cattle
Just shy of 300 Cattle between both rings with 161 Stores selling to a dearer trade, with plenty of those younger turn out cattle looking very well bid for.
Top of the section was £2280 (25m) for the best pen of Blue Steers presented by PJ & JA Rogers of Tavistock, who sold other pens well to £2190 and £2080.
Other well farmed Blue Steers to £2140 (24m) sold by Georgie Heard of Tavistock, more to £1950 for HL Banbury & Son and £1800 for a proper grazers in from DJ Slee of Beaworthy.
Strong well bred Limousin Steers to £2130 sold by TR & IP Nicholas traveling up from Gweek who sold others to £1940.
A 15 month old Simmental Steer looked extremely well sold at £1870 for a growthy sort sold by Bohetherick Farms of Saltash, followed by Montbeliard Steers to £1840 (18m) from L Gregory of Boyton.
Young dairy bred Charolais Steers look a marvellous trade drawing £1770 and £1760 only 13 months old for E Schuttkacker & Son of Bere Alston who sold Limousin Steers well to £1760 (15m).
Well bred Devon Steers hit £1720 only 11 months old for JM & ME Eustice of St Breock who sold others to £1560 (11m) followed by very young Simmental Steers to £1460 (only 5m) for GTE Bridgeman of Pillaton and young 9 month old Limousin Steers hit £1460 for FJC Masters & Son of Warleggan.
Heifers sold readily over £2000 to a top of £2070 for some well grown Blue Heifers in from PJ & JA Rogers again other Blue Heifers £1890 for HL Banbury & Son who had another bunch at £1820.
Best Limousin Heifers hit £2000 for TR & IP Nicholas of Gweek others £1930 for FJC Masters & Sons and Stabilizers to £1880 for TR & IP Nicholas again.
Young Charolais Heifers achieved £1740 (17m) for L Gregory who sold Simmental Heifers to £1700 (17m) and Hereford Heifers to £1640 (18m).
Stirks
131 Stirks forward and another week where beef youngstock sees huge demand and another outstanding trade witnessed.
6 month old Blue Steers hit a massive £1500, £1490 and £1430 all sold by Roger Kempthorne & Partners of St Tudy.
Other 6 month old Blue Steers look well sold for a run of organics in from RG Denning & Son of Truro which rose to £1260 and £1100, further Blue Steers returned at £1130 (6m) for Andrew and Sally Darley back again this week from South Molton.
Strong Hereford Steers peaked at a strong £1450 (8m) sold by Andrew and Mark Kempthorne of Trewalder.
Organic Longhorns sold to £950 (6m x8) for RG Denning & Son followed by 4 month old Hereford Bulls seeing £870 for Pete Best of St Newlyn East.
Stirk Heifers sold extremely well and drew £1205 (10m x3) for a trio of Limousin Heifers in from Darrin Hooper of Saltash who sold another pair of similar types to £1105.
Best of the Blue Heifers to £1070 and £1045 (6-7m) from Roger Kempthorne & Partners.
Hereford Heifers to £1070 for Andrew and Mark Kempthorne, followed by Angus Heifers to £965 (10m x8) presented by W Marsh & Son of St Austell.
Draft Ewes
All the Draft Ewes met a flying trade and still more could have been sold, top on the day was £238 for a Texel Ewe for J Kestell of Badgall.
Suffolk x to £218 from ED Congdon of Kitsham, Poundstock. Charollais Ewes to £200 from Peter Uglow of Treluddick, Egloskerry.
Mules to £171 and Hill bred Ewes to £140 from D Jeffery of Hartland.
Fat Hoggs
A larger entry of 839 and again a very fast trade for all weights, overall average of 410.1ppk and per head average of £196.60.
Several pens over 420p to a top of 448p for a pen of 42kgs, £188 from Messrs W & R Pethick of Trevalga, Boscastle, two producers at 431p, Toby Dance of St Ervan for his 43.2kg, £186 and BA Sheep of Treskinnick Cross for their 43.2kgs, £187.
Heavies a very fast trade from start to finish topping at £207 from Colin Burrows of Tredown, Welcombe.
Two vendors at £204, Steve Goodman of Lawhitton and Mark and Max Quinn of Rose Park, Otterham. There were another 29 pens between £200-£202.
Store Hoggs
A small entry and a very fast trade, top being £157 from Alison Bulley of Blisland.
Couples
A flying trade for all on offer doubles to £390 from two vendors, John Shipton of Sladdacott, Week St Mary and Mrs S Hamlyn of Liskeard. Several singles £280 to a top of £295 from Mr TE Fenn.
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