AN ALL-STAR line-up has been revealed in the lead up to Jess Glynne’s debut performance at The Wyldes.
Among those who have been announced is pop superpower Dagny, soul-inspired Lusaint, alt-rock band The Mercians and local favourite Joanna Cooke.
Jess Glynne’s latest album ‘JESS’ was released earlier this year to instant acclaim, earning her a BRIT-Billion Award and prime time tv performances of her new music. Jess Glynne plus her special guests will be coming to North Cornish venue The Wyldes on Saturday, June 29.
Jess Glynne’s first support Dagny is an irrepressible pop force; her music has been streamed over a billion times, she has been nominated for seven Norwegian Grammys, she has co-written songs for Katy Perry, Ashnikko, and Julie Bergan, and she has collaborated with acts including The Wombats, Steve Aoki, and indie-pop outfit Crystal Fighters.
With over 60-million streams globally, Manchester-based singer-songwriter Lusaint’s distinctive music has captured hearts since her 2019 breakthrough with its melodic blend of soul, jazz and blues influences.
Joining her and drawing from their roots in Leicester are working-class lads The Mercians. Crafting gritty, transparent, and relatable tracks that delve into real-life situations, their nostalgic alt-rock sound and infectious stage presence makes their live show a must-see.
Up next and described by Motown legend Martha Reeves as “the baby girl singing the blues”, Joanna Cooke’s contemporary sound blends Soul, Jazz, and Blues and sees her playing festivals and prestigious UK venues.
With plenty of variety and talent on offer, it’s set to be a fantastic evening for all who make the trip to the North Cornwall venue.
A spokesperson from The Wyldes said: “We can’t wait to finally welcome Jess Glynne to the stage, and to be able to reveal a dream line-up alongside her is extra special. Gorgeous soul-inspired melodies from Joanne Cooke and Lusaint will set the atmosphere for the early evening, with The Mercians throwing in a bit of nostalgic edge to the mix, and Dagny’s unique brand of euphorically bright pop will make for the perfect buildup to Jess Glynne’s stunning live set. We are super excited for this one!”