A spokesperson from The Wyldes said: “We can’t wait to finally welcome Jess Glynne to the stage, and to be able to reveal a dream line-up alongside her is extra special. Gorgeous soul-inspired melodies from Joanne Cooke and Lusaint will set the atmosphere for the early evening, with The Mercians throwing in a bit of nostalgic edge to the mix, and Dagny’s unique brand of euphorically bright pop will make for the perfect buildup to Jess Glynne’s stunning live set. We are super excited for this one!”