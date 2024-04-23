A spokesperson for The Wyldes said: “The line-up for Anne-Marie’s show is truly amazing, we’re so excited to have been able to confirm not only Anne-Marie, but Georgia, Mae Stephens and Charlotte Plank too - all powerful music producers who have their fingers on the pulse. Zola Courtney we already know is a firm favourite for returning audiences and her beautiful voice will be the perfect soundtrack to the afternoon, with a nice tempo change as the evening progresses. We know that our audiences (us included) love to dance, and dance we will!”