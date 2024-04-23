THE Wyldes has announced its line-up in the lead up to Anne-Marie’s June concert at the Cornish outdoor venue.
An impressive set list including pop powerhouse Georgia, TikTok star Mae Stephens, BRIT-nominated Charlotte Plank and local favourite Zola Courtney has been announced.
The news comes as Anne-Marie prepares for her upcoming ‘UNHEALTHY’ tour this summer, which met rave reviews and rapturous audiences for its high production-value shows when the first half of the tour was completed in Autumn 2023.
Local favourite Cornish singer-songwriter Zola Courtney will be first to bring sunshine to audiences at the leafy arena. Offering her own brand of soulful pop music, with live instrumentation and and organic feel, Zola Courtney takes inspiration from Jazz, Soul and R&B music to create albums including her critically-acclaimed debut EP ‘Nothing To Lose’, and latest single ‘Firing Line’.
Surrounded by festoon-lit forest, magica The Wyldes - former home of locally-cherished festival Leopallooza - delivers far beyond the standard offering at a concert venue.
A spokesperson for The Wyldes said: “The line-up for Anne-Marie’s show is truly amazing, we’re so excited to have been able to confirm not only Anne-Marie, but Georgia, Mae Stephens and Charlotte Plank too - all powerful music producers who have their fingers on the pulse. Zola Courtney we already know is a firm favourite for returning audiences and her beautiful voice will be the perfect soundtrack to the afternoon, with a nice tempo change as the evening progresses. We know that our audiences (us included) love to dance, and dance we will!”
The event is taking place at The Wyldes, Cornwall on Sunday, June 23.