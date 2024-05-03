Dina was accompanied at the event by Steph, one of the Centre’s DIVAS, a group working to improve sexual and domestic abuse support services for women with learning disabilities, neurodivergence and autism. The specialist group is rolling out Healthy Relationships Awareness programmes across Cornwall and as part of this recently trained staff from First Light, the commissioned Domestic Abuse Service in Cornwall. The DIVAS are also looking to help other Rape Crisis Centres and Domestic Abuse Services develop an experts-by-experience group based on the DIVAS model.