A system critical incident declared for health and care services in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly has been stood down, thanks to the hard work of staff and the support of local people.
The system critical incident was declared on Friday, January 3 following sustained pressure experienced by local health and care services and a surge in flu cases affecting both staff and patients.
Across the health and care system staff have been working to help people avoid a hospital attendance and/or admission or be discharged home sooner. This has been achieved through fantastic system partnership working that’s included using personal health budgets, virtual wards, community assessment and treatment units, same day emergency care units and X-ray, Right care and Falls cars.
Over 2000 additional GP appointments are being made available to patients needing urgent care over a two-week period in GP practices and primary care hubs.
Dr Chris Reid, chief medical officer for NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board said: “I want to thank our residents for their support in reducing pressures on the emergency department by using the best service for their needs.
“The system critical incident has now been stood down, but health services remain busy and I would urge people to continue to consider the range of options available to support them if needed. This includes our network of minor injury units, the urgent treatment centre at West Cornwall Hospital, their local pharmacist, GP practices or NHS 111 online.
“I also want to thank our patients and their families for their patience and understanding with our frontline staff when facing longer waits than we would want and for their support in helping people to be discharged.”
“Our health and care staff have continued to work tirelessly throughout the system critical incident. I want to thank them for all they have done over the last few days and throughout the busy winter period.”