Bodmin's main church has closed to visitors after a spate of vandalism caused damage.
St Petroc's Church in Bodmin, is open to visitors outside of services but it has been forced to close because of the repeated vandalism.
It will remain open for services and events, however, outside of this the doors to the historic church will remain closed.
A spokesperson for the church said that it hoped to reopen to visitors in time, and that it was working with the police on the issue.
In a statement, a pokesperson for St Petroc's Church said: "We have regretfully closed the church for the time being, except for services and events, due to bouts of criminal damage.
"The church CCTV system has recorded all these acts of vandalism and the police are pursuing convictions for those involved. Nevertheless the regularity of incidents continues unabated.
"We are sorry to disappoint visitors at this time and hope soon to provide a secure environment in which people can return to church. Thank you for your support and understanding."
The behaviour of the alleged vandals was also criticised by Cllr Leigh Frost, the Cornwall Council member for Bodmin St Petrocs, who said: "Absolutely disgusting behaviour. Very sorry that you’ve had to make this decision, and thank you for all the hard work you and your team put in for the community."