A MOST successful afternoon was had at the St Mary’s, Botus Fleming Flower Festival, with great support from the community, not only of Hatt and Botus Fleming but from all of the church community of the Saltash cluster, with all five churches exhibiting and joined by Landulph church too. Flower festivals used to be a regular feature in rural areas, and the floral displays varied from the altar based on the Ukraine flag colours, the Peace window with roses, and the Saltash Floral Art group of a running river, which entranced the supportive visitors to the ancient church of St Mary’s. Sponsors included St Mellion Flower, Pengelly Funeral Service, the Botus Fleming W.I, Tamar Turners wood turners and several private individual donors. Complementing the church event, James and Penny Kitson opened their lower garden for a cream tea and garden party with bottle stall, tombola, cake stall, games ad support from BOHATUS and the Rising Sun. Proceeds of over £1,150 were raised.