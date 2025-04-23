DESPITE the closure of its long-serving base on Fore Street, St John Ambulance has reaffirmed its commitment to the people of Saltash with a new chapter in its local history.
The charitable organisation, which has been a vital part of the town for decades, has announced it will be relocating to the Saltash Community Hub — a move that promises to strengthen, not diminish, its presence in the area.
Following a thorough review of its operational needs and future goals, St John Ambulance made the decision to place the two-story Fore Street premises on the market for a guide price of £115,000.
While the sale marks the end of an era, it also signals a fresh opportunity. The new location, situated at the heart of the community, offers modern facilities and improved access for both volunteers and service users.
A St John Ambulance spokesperson said: “St John Ambulance has a strong and long-established presence in Saltash — and we greatly appreciate the tremendous support we receive from local people. After a thorough review of our needs, we have decided to sell our existing premises in Fore Street and relocate to the nearby Saltash Community Hub, a move that will help us serve the community for years to come.
“Saltash Community Hub is a modern and accessible meeting place for our volunteers which offers more parking, disability access and outside space. Our volunteers have been informed of the change and plan to relocate at the end of April. We would like to thank Cornwall Council for their support enabling the move to the Community Hub.
“St John Ambulance routinely reviews all properties in its portfolio to ensure they continue to meet operational standards and needs.”
Set up in 1887, St John Ambulance is dedicated to the teaching and practice of first aid and support of the national emergency response system in the UK.